Forge of Darkness

Forge of Darkness Sweepstakes!

Mon Mar 21, 2016 10:30am
We're so excited to be able to announce Fall of Light, the second book in Steven Erikson's Kharkanas Trilogy. Its release date is just a few weeks away—so we want to send you a copy of Forge of Darkness, the first book in the trilogy, so you can get all caught up!

Forge of Darkness on Tor.com

Forge of Darkness, Chapter Five (Excerpt)

Thu Aug 23, 2012 1:00pm
, || Now is the time to tell the story of an ancient realm, a tragic tale that sets the stage for all the tales yet to come and all those already told... It's a conflicted time in Kurald Galain, the realm of Darkness, where Mother Dark reigns. But this ancient land was once home to many a power. And even death is not quite eternal. The commoners' great hero, Vatha Urusander, is being promoted by his followers to take Mother Dark's hand in marriage, but her Consort, Lord Draconus, stands in the way of such ambitions. The impending clash sends fissures throughout the realm, and as the rumors of civil war burn through the masses, an ancient power emerges from the long dead seas. Caught in the middle of it all are the First Sons of Darkness, Anomander, Andarist, and Silchas Ruin of the Purake Hold...

