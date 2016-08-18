Mary Robinette Kowal Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Haven't yet picked up the work of Mary Robinette Kowal? We're here to help! Two lucky winners will each receive a prize pack containing three of her books: her debut, Shades of Milk and Honey, from Tor Books; a galley of Ghost Talkers, just out from Tor Books; and her novella Forest of Memory, from Tor.com Publishing!

We want to send you a galley copy of Mary Robinette Kowal’s Forest of Memory, available March 8th from Tor.com Publishing! Katya deals in Authenticities and Captures, trading on nostalgia for a past long gone. Her clients are rich and they demand items and experiences with only the finest verifiable provenance. Other people’s lives have value, after all. But when her A.I. suddenly stops whispering in her ear she finds herself cut off from the grid and loses communication with the rest of the world.