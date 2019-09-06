Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Folklore and Mythology
Read an Excerpt from Silver in the Wood
Fantasy || There is a Wild Man who lives in the deep quiet of Greenhollow, and he listens to the wood. Tobias, tethered to the forest, does not dwell on his past life, but he lives a perfectly unremarkable existence with his cottage, his cat, and his dryads...
Read the First Chapter of Nathan Makaryk’s Nottingham
Fantasy || As the leaves turn gold in the Sherwood Forest, the lives of six people become intertwined. And a strange story begins to spread…