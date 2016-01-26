Tor.com

First Kill

Tue Jan 26, 2016 9:00am
Edited by: Claire Eddy
|| How do you kill with honor? When is murder not a murder? In "First Kill", assassin Kiam Miar will find out when his first assignment goes awry and he is faced with an ethical choice…as if assassins could have ethics. And if he makes the wrong choice, he could not only lose his life but throw a good chunk of his world into chaos…

