Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
festivals
Latest Posts
- Tor.com Check Out the Gorgeous Art From the Illustrated Edition of Robin Hobb’s Royal Assassin 21 mins ago
- Alice Arneson and Megan Kanne Everything We Know About Secret Societies on Roshar 50 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak Neukom Institute Announces 2020 Literary Arts Awards Shortlist 16 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Legendary Picks Up Option to Adapt Max Brooks’ Sasquatch Romp Devolution 18 hours ago
- Anne M. Pillsworth and Ruthanna Emrys Maybe I Wouldn’t Have These Scars From the Octopus Deity: Autumn Christian’s “Shadow Machine” 19 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo Queering SFF: The Weird, Wild Fun of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula 20 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket L.L. McKinney and Saraciea Fennell Launch Juneteenth Book Festival to Celebrate Black American Stories 20 hours ago
New in Series
- Lovecraftian Reread: Autumn Christian’s “Shadow Machine”
- Queering SFF: The Weird, Wild Fun of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula
- The Silver Chair: War Against the Powers of Darkness
- Le Guin’s Planet of Exile: Anthropological Speculations on Cultural Difference and Loss
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: Don’t Be Afraid to Go on Lots of First Dates With Story Ideas
- Introducing the Terry Pratchett Book Club!
- Trouble with Time: Low Chicago (Wild Cards XXV) and The Tarot Sequence
Recent Comments
- Dan on Introducing the Terry Pratchett Book Club! 1 second ago
- noblehunter on Everything We Know About Secret Societies on Roshar 12 mins ago
- swampyankee on Maybe I Wouldn’t Have These Scars From the Octopus Deity: Autumn Christian’s “Shadow Machine” 31 mins ago
- CuttlefishBenjamin on Maybe I Wouldn’t Have These Scars From the Octopus Deity: Autumn Christian’s “Shadow Machine” 52 mins ago
- Remo H. on Divided by Infinity 56 mins ago
- Jade Phoenix on The Silver Chair: War Against the Powers of Darkness 1 hour ago
- Carl on Everything We Know About The Heralds 1 hour ago
- BJ Roycroft on Introducing the Terry Pratchett Book Club! 2 hours ago
- Fiddler on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: All Good Things Must Come to an End 2 hours ago
- Booksnhorses on The Silver Chair: War Against the Powers of Darkness 2 hours ago