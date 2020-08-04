Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Fede Álvarez
Latest Posts
- Alex Brown Making the Magical Feel Human: Lobizona by Romina Garber 22 mins ago
- Andrew Liptak Denis Villeneuve on Dune’s Current Status in the Editing Room 33 mins ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Typhon Pact: Raise the Dawn 52 mins ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin The Umbrella Academy Is a Show About Growing Beyond Familial Abuse 2 hours ago
- Sean Guynes The Word for World Is Forest: Ecology, Colonialism, and the Protest Movement 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Huntington Announces Octavia E. Butler Fellowship 3 hours ago
- Matt Mikalatos Living Water, Resurrection, and Aslan’s Golden Back: Biblical Allusions in The Silver Chair 3 hours ago
New in Series
- The Word for World Is Forest: Ecology, Colonialism, and the Protest Movement
- Biblical Allusions in The Silver Chair
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: Hold On To Your Anger. It’s a Storytelling Goldmine
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 35 and 36
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Four and Five
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Fair Trade”
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 8: “Out & About”
Recent Comments
- Greg Krojac on Long Live Short Fiction: The New Golden Age of the SFF Novella 39 mins ago
- StarKindler on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Four and Five 47 mins ago
- StarKindler on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Four and Five 49 mins ago
- FSS on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Four and Five 50 mins ago
- Jonathan Burns on Learning to Be Reptilian: Jamaica Kincaid’s “My Mother” 52 mins ago
- Bladrak on Five SFF Stories Involving Secretly Supernatural Beings 56 mins ago
- StarKindler on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Four and Five 59 mins ago
- Ghostboy on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Chapters Four and Five 60 mins ago
- Matt Mikalatos on Living Water, Resurrection, and Aslan’s Golden Back: Biblical Allusions in The Silver Chair 1 hour ago
- Rdclark53217 on Mulan Will Premiere On Disney+ for $30 1 hour ago