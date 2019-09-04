Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Farrar Straus & Giroux
Read an Excerpt From Alex London’s Red Skies Falling
Fantasy, Young Adult || Book 2 in the Skybound Saga. Twins Kylee and Brysen are separated by the expanse of Uztar, but are preparing for the same war—or so they think.
Read an Excerpt from Lifestyles of Gods and Monsters
Fantasy, Young Adult || Greek mythology meets the Kardashians in Emily Roberson's fresh, fast-paced debut young adult novel about celebrity culture, family dynamics, and finding love amidst it all.
Get a Sneak Peek at Jeff VanderMeer’s Dead Astronauts, a New Novel in the Borne Universe
What’s Wrong With Me? Finding the Cure in Jake Wolff’s The History of Living Forever
Finding Yourself Through Fantasy and Culture
Five Books About…
5 Books for the Fantasy Naturalist
Modern Folk Horror: Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss
Of Epic Girl Gangs: The Boneless Mercies by April Genevieve Tucholke
The Anti-Nostalgia League: Ling Ma’s Severance
Mirage Author Somaiya Daud on Her Moroccan-Inspired Fantasy World
Metamorphica
Jeff VanderMeer Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a prize pack containing Annihilation's new movie tie-in edition, The Strange Bird's new print edition, and Borne's new paperback edition!
The Strange Bird
Weird Fiction || A novella set in the world of BORNE. The Strange Bird is a new kind of creature, built in a laboratory—she is part bird, part human, part many other things.