Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
far future
Rereading Gene Wolfe
Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 2
Rereading Gene Wolfe
Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 1
4 SF Works Featuring a Far-Future U.S.A.
Near Future and Far Future: Robert Charles Wilson’s Spin
The Speed of Time
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || Strange things are happening in deep space, and then closer to home, and then closer; someone has pulled the plug on the universe.
Divided by Infinity
Hard Science Fiction, Science Fiction || This short story by Robert Charles Wilson was originally published in the Starlight 2 anthology, edited by Patrick Nielsen Hayden.