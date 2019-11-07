Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
fantash
Latest Posts
- Alex Brown In Space, No One Can Hear You Pray: Sisters of the Vast Black by Lina Rather 7 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket John Boyega’s Next Project Will Be a Thriller By Green Room Director Jeremy Saulnier 40 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll Adventures in Retail! SFF Stories Set in Department Stores 1 hour ago
- Stubby the Rocket Cullen Bunn and Jack T. Cole’s Graphic Novel The Unsound Lands Netflix Adaptation 1 hour ago
- Andrew Liptak Disney Confirms ‘Hiatus’ for Star Wars Films, But Says More Shows Are in Development 2 hours ago
- Grady Hendrix A Sequel That Matches the Original: Reading Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep 2 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket An Artist Chases Dreams in the Afterlife in Pixar’s Soul 20 hours ago
New in Series
- 5 Fictional Books Based on Real Folklore
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Four
- Party Like It’s 1899: Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death”
- Review: Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 68 and 69
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 9)
- “It’s hard for a good man to be king” — Black Panther
Recent Comments
- James Davis Nicoll on Adventures in Retail! SFF Stories Set in Department Stores 1 min ago
- tjareth on Star Trek The Original Series Rewatch: “Bem” 1 min ago
- LY on Learn More About the Major Characters and Cast in Netflix’s The Witcher 1 min ago
- MByerly on Adventures in Retail! SFF Stories Set in Department Stores 2 mins ago
- Fernhunter on 5 Fictional Books Based on Real Folklore 8 mins ago
- NancyLebovitz on Adventures in Retail! SFF Stories Set in Department Stores 10 mins ago
- Lisamarie on Disney Confirms ‘Hiatus’ for Star Wars Films, But Says More Shows Are in Development 18 mins ago
- Lisamarie on Leia Was Originally Going to Be “The Last Jedi” in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Says Todd Fisher 25 mins ago
- cecrow on Disney Confirms ‘Hiatus’ for Star Wars Films, But Says More Shows Are in Development 25 mins ago
- Puff the Magic Commenter on Adventures in Retail! SFF Stories Set in Department Stores 28 mins ago