Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Fall of Light
Fall of Light, Chapter Four
Epic Fantasy || Book 2 of the Malazan Kharkanas Trilogy. As rumors of civil war burn through the masses, an ancient power emerges from the long dead seas. Caught in the middle of it all are the First Sons of Darkness, Anomander, Andarist, and Silchas Ruin of the Purake Hold...
Malazan Refresher: What Happened in Forge of Darkness?
Fall of Light, Chapter Three
Epic Fantasy || Book 2 of the Malazan Kharkanas Trilogy. As rumors of civil war burn through the masses, an ancient power emerges from the long dead seas. Caught in the middle of it all are the First Sons of Darkness, Anomander, Andarist, and Silchas Ruin of the Purake Hold...
Fall of Light, Chapter Two
Epic Fantasy || Book 2 of the Malazan Kharkanas Trilogy. As rumors of civil war burn through the masses, an ancient power emerges from the long dead seas. Caught in the middle of it all are the First Sons of Darkness, Anomander, Andarist, and Silchas Ruin of the Purake Hold...
Fall of Light Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a copy of Steven Erikson’s Fall of Light, available April 26th from Tor Books! Steven Erikson returns to the Malazan world with the second book in a dark and revelatory new epic fantasy trilogy, one that takes place a millennium before the events in his New York Times bestselling Malazan Book of the Fallen. Fall of Light continues to tell the tragic story of the downfall of an ancient realm, a story begun in the critically acclaimed Forge of Darkness.
Fall of Light, Chapter One
Book 2 of the Malazan Kharkanas Trilogy. As rumors of civil war burn through the masses, an ancient power emerges from the long dead seas. Caught in the middle of it all are the First Sons of Darkness, Anomander, Andarist, and Silchas Ruin of the Purake Hold...