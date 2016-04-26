Tor.com

Fall of Light

Fall of Light, Chapter Four

Mon Apr 25, 2016 9:00am
|| Book 2 of the Malazan Kharkanas Trilogy. As rumors of civil war burn through the masses, an ancient power emerges from the long dead seas. Caught in the middle of it all are the First Sons of Darkness, Anomander, Andarist, and Silchas Ruin of the Purake Hold...

Fall of Light, Chapter Three

Mon Apr 18, 2016 9:00am
Fall of Light, Chapter Two

Mon Apr 11, 2016 9:00am
Fall of Light Sweepstakes!

Mon Apr 4, 2016 11:30am
We want to send you a copy of Steven Erikson’s Fall of Light, available April 26th from Tor Books! Steven Erikson returns to the Malazan world with the second book in a dark and revelatory new epic fantasy trilogy, one that takes place a millennium before the events in his New York Times bestselling Malazan Book of the Fallen. Fall of Light continues to tell the tragic story of the downfall of an ancient realm, a story begun in the critically acclaimed Forge of Darkness.

Fall of Light, Chapter One

Mon Apr 4, 2016 9:00am
Book 2 of the Malazan Kharkanas Trilogy. As rumors of civil war burn through the masses, an ancient power emerges from the long dead seas. Caught in the middle of it all are the First Sons of Darkness, Anomander, Andarist, and Silchas Ruin of the Purake Hold...

