Fairy Tales for Survivors: The Armless Maiden
Destiny and Choices: Julie Dao’s Rise of the Empress Duology
The Secrets We Keep and the Lies We Tell: Anna-Marie McLemore’s Blanca & Roja
Five Feminist SFF Takes on the Classics
The Trouble With Adaptation: Sea Witch by Sarah Henning
Announcing a New Novella from Nebula Award-winner Rachel Swirsky
The Sausage Princess, or, Reshaping the Bizarre Structure of Fairy Tales
Transforming a Fairy Tale into Court Politics: Kara Dalkey’s The Nightingale
The Sausage Princess and Other Stories: Reshaping the Bizarre Structure of Fairy Tales
Fairy Tales through Gaming: The Ancient Arc of Modern Storytelling
Fairy Tales Gorgeously Reimagined: The Starlit Wood
Vassa in the Night
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Young Adult || A modern retelling of the Russian folktale “Vassilissa the Beautiful”. In Vassa’s Brooklyn neighborhood, where she lives with her stepmother and bickering stepsisters, one might stumble onto magic, but stumbling out again could become an issue...
“What’s Past is Prologue”: Jane Yolen’s Briar Rose
Briar Rose
Fairy Tales and Folklore, Historical || Read the new preface from Jane Yolen's graceful retelling of the German folktale of “Briar Rose”—also known as “Sleeping Beauty”. Yolen sets the story amid forests patrolled by the German army during World War II, and confronts the deeply tragic events of the Holocaust with lyrical prose and rich characterizations that tell a tale of good and evil, hope and despair.