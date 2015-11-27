Tor.com

F. Wesley Schneider

Pathfinder Tales: Bloodbound Sweepstakes!

Fri Nov 27, 2015 12:00pm
We want to send you a galley of Pathfinder Tales: Bloodbound by F. Wesley Schneider, available December 1st from Tor Books! Larsa is a dhampir: half vampire, half human. In the gritty streets and haunted moors of gothic Ustalav, she's an agent for the royal spymaster, keeping peace between the capital's secret vampire population and its huddled human masses.

