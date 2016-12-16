Laurie Penny's novella Everything Belongs to the Future is out now from Tor.com Publishing, and Cory Doctorow's novel Walkaway will be out in April from Tor Books. Both explore what happens when part of society has the power to postpone (or beat) death, so we've paired them up as a prize pack! We want to send you a paperback copy of Penny's book, and a galley of Doctorow's.

We want to send you a galley copy of Laurie Penny’s Everything Belongs to the Future, available October 18th from Tor.com Publishing! Time is a weapon wielded by the rich, who have excess of it, against the rest, who must trade every breath of it against the promise of another day's food and shelter. What kind of world have we made, where human beings can live centuries if only they can afford the fix? What kind of creatures have we become? The same as we always were, but keener.