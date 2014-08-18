Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Equoid
Three Tales From The Laundry Files by Charles Stross
Read Tor.com’s Original Fiction Hugo Finalists
Short Fiction Spotlight
Short Fiction Spotlight: “Equoid” by Charles Stross
Equoid
Fantasy, Lovecraftian || Winner of the 2014 Hugo Award for Best Novella. Charles Stross's "Equoid" is a new story in his ongoing "Laundry" series of Lovecraftian secret-agent bureaucratic dark comedies, which has now grown to encompass four novels and several works of short fiction. "The Laundry" is the code name for the secret British governmental agency whose remit is to guard the realm from occult threats from beyond spacetime. Entailing mastery of grimoires and also of various computer operating systems, the work is often nose-bleedingly tedious. As the front-cover copy line for Ace's edition of The Atrocity Archives noted, "Saving the world is Bob Howard's job. There are a surprising number of meetings involved." Previous "Laundry" stories on Tor.com are "Down on the Farm" and the Hugo Award finalist "Overtime."