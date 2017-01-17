The first book of Lian Hearn's Tale of Shikanoko, Emperor of the Eight Islands, is out this week from Farrar, Straus & Giroux—and we want to send you a copy of it and an advance copy of book two, Autumn Princess, Dragon Child, which comes out June 7th! In the opening pages of the action-packed Book One of Lian Hearn's epic Tale of Shikanoko series--all of which will be published in 2016--a future lord is dispossessed of his birthright by a scheming uncle, a mountain sorcerer imbues a mask with the spirit of a great stag for a lost young man, a stubborn father forces his son to give up his wife to his older brother, and a powerful priest meddles in the succession to the Lotus Throne, the child who is the rightful heir to the emperor barely escaping the capital in the arms of his sister. And that is just the beginning.