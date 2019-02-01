Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Emmy Laybourne
Monument 14: Savage Drift (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Young Adult || Dean, Alex, and the other survivors of the Monument 14 have escaped the disaster zone and made it to the safety of a Canadian refugee camp. Some of the kids have been reunited with their families, and everyone is making tentative plans for the future. And then, Niko learns that his lost love, Josie, has survived! For Josie, separated from the group and presumed dead, life has gone from bad to worse. Trapped in a terrible prison camp with other exposed O's and traumatized by her experiences, she has given up all hope of rescue. Meanwhile, scared by the government's unusual interest in her pregnancy, Astrid—along with her two protectors, Dean and Jake—joins Niko on his desperate quest to be reunited with Josie.
What Mario Scietto Says
Science Fiction, Young Adult || Despite all his disaster planning, and the bomb shelter he built under his shed, Mario Scietto was not prepared for the apocalypse that hit Monument, Colorado. A series of escalating disasters, beginning with a monster hailstorm and ending with a terrible chemical weapons spill that affects people differently depending on blood type, has torn the world as he knows it apart. "What Mario Scietto Says" is set in the world of Emmy Laybourne's Monument 14. The final book in the series, Monument 14: Savage Drift, goes on sale May 6th.
New Tor.com Original Fiction in April and May
Creating the Artwork for “What Mario Scietto Says”
New Tor.com Original Fiction in March and April
Creating the Artwork for “Jake and the Other Girl”
Jake and the Other Girl
Science Fiction, Young Adult || The apocalypse has hit Monument, Colorado, and Jake Simonsen, captain of the football team, is caught in the middle of it. A series of escalating disasters, beginning with a monster hailstorm and ending with a terrible chemical weapons spill that affects people differently depending on blood type, has torn the world as he knows it apart. Now Jake has to decide how to pick up the pieces. "Jake and the Other Girl" is set in the world of Emmy Laybourne's Monument 14. The next book in the series, Monument 14: Sky on Fire, is available now.
Monument 14: Sky on Fire (Excerpt)
Science Fiction, Young Adult || Trapped in a superstore by a series of escalating disasters, including a monster hailstorm and terrifying chemical weapons spill, brothers Dean and Alex learned how to survive and worked together with twelve other kids to build a refuge from the chaos. But then strangers appeared, destroying their fragile peace, and bringing both fresh disaster and a glimmer of hope.
YA on Tor.com
Apocalypse In Aisle Five: Monument 14 by Emmy Laybourne
Announcing The Fierce Reads Anthology: A Tor.com Original (FREE!)
Sometimes They’re Easy: the Process for the “Dress Your Marines in White” Artwork
Fierce Reads Tour is On A Roll!
YA on Tor.com
Monument 14 (Excerpt)
Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Young Adult || Fourteen kids. One superstore. A million things that go wrong. In Emmy Laybourne's action-packed debut novel, six high school kids (some popular, some not), two eighth graders (one a tech genius), and six little kids trapped togetherin a chain superstore build a refuge for themselves inside. While outside, a series of escalating disasters, beginning with a monster hailstorm and ending with a chemical weapons spill, seems to be tearing the world—as they know it—apart.
Dress Your Marines in White
Science Fiction, Young Adult || At first, Dr. James Cutlass had thought his new job at NORAD was thrilling and full of opportunities, but that was before the demonstration… "Dress Your Marines in White" is the story of the terrifying choices surrounding a chemical weapons demonstration gone horribly wrong.