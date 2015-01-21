Tor.com

Edited by Patrick Nielsen Hayden

Damage

Wed Jan 21, 2015 10:00am
In the extremities of war, we may know what we've been, but not what we will become. "Damage" is a tale of desperate times, desperate measures, and the inner life of a fighter spacecraft.

Midway Relics and Dying Breeds

Wed Sep 24, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Patrick Nielsen Hayden
, || The trouble with wanting to do the right thing is that frequently the right thing today is the wrong thing for tomorrow, or the wrong thing for the people who are standing between you and your perfect, platonic future. The wild was the wrong place for our elephant, just like the recycler was the wrong place for Billie, and the cities were the wrong place for me. A tale of bioengineering, a carnival, and the cost of finding one's right place.

Strongest Conjuration

Tue Aug 26, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Patrick Nielsen Hayden
, || A tale of the Incrementalists—a secret society of two hundred people, with an unbroken lineage reaching back forty thousand years. They cheat death, share lives and memories, and communicate with one another across nations and time. They have an epic history, an almost magical memory, and a very modest mission: to make the world better, a little bit at a time. Their ongoing argument about just how to accomplish this is older than most of their individual memories. They first appeared in the 2013 novel The Incrementalists by Steven Brust and Skyler White; subsequently, Tor.com published an Incrementalists story by Brust, "Fireworks in the Rain." "Strongest Conjuration" takes place directly after the events of the novel.

The Devil in the Details

and
Wed Jul 2, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Patrick Nielsen Hayden
, || A new adventure of Peter Crossman, special agent of the Knights Templar—a man prepared to administer last rites with one hand while wielding a flamethrower with the other. Now an ancient manuscript of peculiar power has surfaced, and Crossman's assignment is simple: Get it for the Temple at all costs. This will lead to conflict with entities secular and otherwise—and to a new encounter with Sister Mary Magdalene of the Special Action Executive of the Poor Clares.

John Scalzi’s Lock In

Unlocked: An Oral History of Haden’s Syndrome

Tue May 13, 2014 9:00am
Edited by: Patrick Nielsen Hayden
, || A new near-future science fiction novella by John Scalzi, one of the most popular authors in modern SF. "Unlocked" traces the medical history behind a virus that will sweep the globe and affect the majority of the world's population, setting the stage for Lock In, the next major novel by John Scalzi.

