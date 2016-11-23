Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Doctor Who: Whographica

Doctor Who: Whographica Sweepstakes!

Wed Nov 23, 2016 11:30am
1 Favorite [+]
We want to send you a copy of Simon Guerrier, Steve O'Brien, and Ben Morris’s Doctor Who: Whographica, available now from Harper Design! Explore the rich history of Doctor Who like never before, through colorful and creative visualizations and infographics in this captivating, intriguing, beautiful, and strange compendium.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.