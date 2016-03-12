Doctor Who: 365 Days of Memorable Moments and Impossible Things Sweepstakes!

We want to send you a copy of Justin Richards’s Doctor Who: 365 Days of Memorable Moments and Impossible Things, available now from Harper Design! Do you remember the first time you saw the TARDIS? For more than half a century, Doctor Who has entertained and enthralled fans with the time-traveling adventures of the Doctor. From the first glimpse of a police telephone box in a Totter’s Lane junkyard to the fall of the Time Lords’ home planet, Gallifrey, Doctor Who has provided a near-inexhaustible list of indelible memories.