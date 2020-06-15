Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Devin Miller
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Netflix Releases First Look at The Umbrella Academy Season 2, Plus a Synopsis 11 mins ago
- John Manuel Arias Jango: Fatherhood and Masculinity in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 41 mins ago
- Matt Mikalatos The Silver Chair: War Against the Powers of Darkness 1 hour ago
- Sean Guynes Le Guin’s Planet of Exile: Anthropological Speculations on Cultural Difference and Loss 2 hours ago
- L.L. McKinney The Role Publishing Plays in the Commodification of Black Pain 3 hours ago
- Sarah Pinsker Two Truths and a Lie 4 hours ago
- Liz Bourke Undead Camels, Angry Spirits, and Prickly Protagonists: The Unconquered City by K.A. Doore 22 hours ago
New in Series
- The Silver Chair: War Against the Powers of Darkness
- Le Guin’s Planet of Exile: Anthropological Speculations on Cultural Difference and Loss
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: Don’t Be Afraid to Go on Lots of First Dates With Story Ideas
- Introducing the Terry Pratchett Book Club!
- Trouble with Time: Low Chicago (Wild Cards XXV) and The Tarot Sequence
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 33)
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Basics, Part I”
Recent Comments
- AlanBrown on Jango: Fatherhood and Masculinity in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones 1 second ago
- Min Rei on Reading The Wheel of Time: A Coup, a Rescue, and Some Thoughts About Pants in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising 4 mins ago
- Mr. Magic on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Basics, Part I” 8 mins ago
- Misty306 on The Role Publishing Plays in the Commodification of Black Pain 10 mins ago
- Ember on Two Truths and a Lie 19 mins ago
- cynthias on The Role Publishing Plays in the Commodification of Black Pain 20 mins ago
- GarretH on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Basics, Part I” 30 mins ago
- GarretH on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Basics, Part I” 31 mins ago
- NancyLebovitz on The 25 Most Anticipated SFF Books for the Rest of 2020 32 mins ago
- wiredog on The Silver Chair: War Against the Powers of Darkness 58 mins ago