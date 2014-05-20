Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Derek Kirk Kim
Tune: Still Life (Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Humor || Our hapless hero Andy Go is settling into life in an alien zoo...as one of the exhibits. It's not so bad: the food is good, and his environment is a perfect copy of his house back on Earth. But everything falls to pieces when Andy realizes he's been tricked: there will be no weekend visits back to Earth, as he was promised, and his contract doesn't last one year...it lasts a lifetime.
Tune: Vanishing Point (Comics Excerpt)
Graphic Novel, Science Fiction || Andy's life is going nowhere, fast. He left art school with his career all worked out ahead of time, but ...to say it didn't work out is the understatement of the century. Unemployed and living with his overbearing parents, Andy struggles to keep sight of the lofty goals that once drove him. But it's hard, even when he reconnects with his old art school crush, Yumi. Things look better, briefly, with Yumi back in the picture and an actual job offer on the table. But then Andy takes the job offer—to work at a zoo—and finds himself in an alternate dimension. The zoo? Is run by aliens. The exhibit? Is him.