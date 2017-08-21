Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Dennis Danvers
Orphan Pirates of the Spanish Main
Science Fiction || "Orphan Pirates of the Spanish Main" by Dennis Danvers is a science-fiction novelette that follows Stan and his brother Ollie, children of alien (or crazy) parents who receive a mysterious postcard from their father, who with their mother, disappeared decades earlier into the “Abyss” in New Mexico.
Adult Children of Alien Beings
Science Fiction || "Adult Children of Alien Beings" by Dennis Danvers is a science fiction novelette about the emotional journey of a man seeking the truth about his parents, who were always rather ….odd, and his own heritage.
All the Snake Handlers I Know Are Dead
Dark Fantasy, Fantasy || "All the Snake Handlers I Know Are Dead," by Dennis Danvers, is a dark, magical realism tale about a lone woman building a cabin in the mountains of Appalachia and the strange man she encounters there.