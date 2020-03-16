Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Delta Quadrant
Latest Posts
- Vina Jie-Min Prasad A Guide for Working Breeds 1 min ago
- Judith Tarr Andre Norton Goes Ruritanian in The Prince Commands 18 hours ago
- Theresa DeLucci Westworld’s Season 3 Premiere Trades Western for Future Noir 19 hours ago
- Keith R.A. DeCandido Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: First Season Overview 20 hours ago
- Leah Schnelbach Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the Path of Resistance 21 hours ago
- Lauren Jackson Five SFF Subgenres for Fans of True Crime 22 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket The Witcher, Wheel of Time, and Other Sci-Fi/Fantasy Shows Halt Production Due to Coronavirus 22 hours ago
New in Series
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: First Season Overview
- Three Books Where AI Doesn’t Take Over the World, and Two Where They Kind of Do
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Nineteen
- Lovecraftian Reread: Wendy Nikel’s “Leaves of Dust”
- Narnia’s Mouse Knight: Reepicheep and the Dual Nature of Chivalry
- Ten Years of Queering SFF: Five Series From the Last Decade That Can’t Be Missed
- The Gideon the Ninth Reread: Chapters 15 and 16
Recent Comments
- ChristopherLBennett on “Arroz con leche se quiere casar” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Broken Pieces” 23 mins ago
- MaGnUs on “Arroz con leche se quiere casar” — Star Trek: Picard’s “Broken Pieces” 29 mins ago
- Dr. Thanatos on The Lensman Series Explodes Into Action: Galactic Patrol by E. E. “Doc” Smith 32 mins ago
- ChristopherLBennett on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: First Season Overview 43 mins ago
- Anna_Wing on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the Path of Resistance 51 mins ago
- Ballgag on When Your Dream Project Is A Financial Failure: Disney’s Treasure Planet 1 hour ago
- lakesidey on Reading the Wheel of Time: Women are the Sun in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 21) 2 hours ago
- myrthe on The Revolutionary Optimism of Iain M. Banks’ Culture Novels 2 hours ago
- lakesidey on The Lensman Series Explodes Into Action: Galactic Patrol by E. E. “Doc” Smith 2 hours ago
- Rowlf on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: First Season Overview 2 hours ago