Dead Spots (Excerpt)
Horror || Driving across Texas, Mackenzie swerves to avoid hitting a deer and winds up in a dead spot, a frightening place that lies between the worlds of the living and the dead. If they can control their imaginations, people can literally bring their dreams to life, but most are besieged by fears and nightmares which pursue them relentlessly.