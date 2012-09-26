Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
The Mongolian Wizard Stories
Day of the Kraken
Alternate History, Fantasy || Hugo and Nebula Award-winning author Michael Swanwick presents a new fiction series at Tor.com, consisting of stand-alone stories all set in the same world. "Day of the Kraken," continues the epic tale of an alternate fin de siècle Europe shot through with sorcery and intrigue. (Intrigued yourself? Read the other stories, "The Mongolian Wizard" and "The Fire Gown.")