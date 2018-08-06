Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

David D. Levine

Mississippi Roll

Wed Nov 1, 2017 2:00pm
3 Favorites [+]
|| A Wild Cards novel. Now on its final voyage, the historical steamboat Natchez is known for her super-powered guest entertainers. But after the suspicious death of a crewmember, retired NY police detective Leo Storgman decides to make this incident his personal case.

Arabella of Mars: Chapter 3

Fri Jun 17, 2016 12:00pm
Favorite This
, || A plantation in a flourishing 18th century British colony on Mars is home to Arabella Ashby, a young woman who is perfectly content growing up in the untamed frontier. But days spent working on complex automata with her father or stalking her brother Michael with her Martian nanny is not the proper behavior of an English lady.

Arabella of Mars: Chapter 2

Thu Jun 16, 2016 3:00pm
Favorite This
, || A plantation in a flourishing 18th century British colony on Mars is home to Arabella Ashby, a young woman who is perfectly content growing up in the untamed frontier. But days spent working on complex automata with her father or stalking her brother Michael with her Martian nanny is not the proper behavior of an English lady.

Arabella of Mars: Chapter 1

Wed Jun 15, 2016 2:30pm
Favorite This
, || A plantation in a flourishing 18th century British colony on Mars is home to Arabella Ashby, a young woman who is perfectly content growing up in the untamed frontier. But days spent working on complex automata with her father or stalking her brother Michael with her Martian nanny is not the proper behavior of an English lady.

Arabella of Mars Sweepstakes!

Wed Jun 1, 2016 4:30pm
Favorite This
We have four galley copies of David D. Levine's Arabella of Mars, out July 12th from Tor Books, and we want to send them to you! Since Newton witnessed a bubble rising from his bathtub, mankind has sought the stars. When William III of England commissioned Capt. William Kidd to command the first expedition to Mars in the late 1600s, he proved that space travel was both possible and profitable.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.