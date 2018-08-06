Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
David D. Levine
Announcing Worlds Seen in Passing: Ten Years of Tor.com Short Fiction Anthology
Mississippi Roll
Fantasy || A Wild Cards novel. Now on its final voyage, the historical steamboat Natchez is known for her super-powered guest entertainers. But after the suspicious death of a crewmember, retired NY police detective Leo Storgman decides to make this incident his personal case.
Blending the Impossible: the Many Genres of David D. Levine’s Arabella of Mars
Disappointing Colonialism: Arabella and the Battle of Venus by David D. Levine
The One Book That Made Me Believe In Aliens (Not In The Way You Think)
Arabella and the Battle of Venus
Alternate History, Fantasy || Book 2 in The Adventures of Arabella Ashby. Arabella must find passage to an enemy-controlled planet in the middle of a war, bribe or fight her way past vicious guards, and rescue her Captain with the help of the dashing privateer, Daniel Fox...
That Was Awesome! Writers on Writing
Blending the Impossible: David D. Levine’s Arabella of Mars
George R.R. Martin Has Assembled an Army of Wild Cards Authors for Worldcon!
Galactic Imperialism: Arabella of Mars by David D. Levine
Arabella of Mars: Chapter 3
Alternate History, Science Fiction || A plantation in a flourishing 18th century British colony on Mars is home to Arabella Ashby, a young woman who is perfectly content growing up in the untamed frontier. But days spent working on complex automata with her father or stalking her brother Michael with her Martian nanny is not the proper behavior of an English lady.
Arabella of Mars: Chapter 2
Arabella of Mars: Chapter 1
Arabella of Mars Sweepstakes!
We have four galley copies of David D. Levine's Arabella of Mars, out July 12th from Tor Books, and we want to send them to you! Since Newton witnessed a bubble rising from his bathtub, mankind has sought the stars. When William III of England commissioned Capt. William Kidd to command the first expedition to Mars in the late 1600s, he proved that space travel was both possible and profitable.
Wild Cards on Tor.com
Discards
Urban Fantasy || The Wild Cards universe has been thrilling readers for over 25 years. David D. Levine's "Discards" introduces Tiago Gonçalves, a teenager who scrapes collecting recyclables from the landfills of Rio de Janeiro. But after the Wild Card virus infects him, he learns to build something more.