Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Daryl Gregory
Nine Last Days on Planet Earth
Science Fiction || When the seeds rained down from deep space, it may have been the first stage of an alien invasion—or something else entirely.
Daryl Gregory’s Spoonbenders: A Quirky Dance with an Unforgettable Family
Fairy Tales Gorgeously Reimagined: The Starlit Wood
Meet Your Favorite Authors at the Tor Author Drinkup!
Announcing the 2015 Finalists for the John W. Campbell Memorial Award!
Can You Survive the Lovecraftian Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Story Harrison Squared Dies Early?
Dwellers of the Deep: Harrison Squared by Daryl Gregory
Harrison Squared Sweepstakes!
Harrison Squared (Excerpt)
Horror, Lovecraftian || Daryl Gregory's Harrison Squared is a thrilling and colorful Lovecraftian adventure of a teenage boy searching for his mother, and the macabre creatures he encounters
We Are All Completely Fine Audiobook Sweepstakes!
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe
The Pop Quiz at the End of the Universe: Daryl Gregory
Short and to the Point: We Are All Completely Fine by Daryl Gregory
We Are All Completely Fine Sweepstakes!
We Are All Completely Fine (Excerpt)
Horror || Harrison was the Monster Detective, a storybook hero. Now he's in his mid-thirties and spends most of his time popping pills and not sleeping. Stan became a minor celebrity after being partially eaten by cannibals. Barbara is haunted by unreadable messages carved upon her bones. Greta may or may not be a mass-murdering arsonist. Martin never takes off his sunglasses. Never. No one believes the extent of their horrific tales, not until they are sought out by psychotherapist Dr. Jan Sayer. What happens when these seemingly-insane outcasts form a support group? Together they must discover which monsters they face are within—and which are lurking in plain sight.