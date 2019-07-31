Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Darick Robertson
Latest Posts
- Tor.com All the New Science Fiction Books Coming out in October! 2 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Gideon the Ninth Sweepstakes! 3 hours ago
- Alex Brown Unleash the Horror of The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht 3 hours ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 4 hours ago
- Lauren Shippen Read the First Three Chapters of Lauren Shippen’s The Infinite Noise 5 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Guillermo del Toro Is Publishing His First Short Story Collection 6 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo More of Us Beyond This Room: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz 6 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
- Turning the Cyclopean Up to 11: Fiona Maeve Geist’s “Red Stars / White Snow / Black Metal”
Recent Comments
- melendwyr on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 3 mins ago
- princessroxana on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 12 mins ago
- princessroxana on The Last of the Classic Disney Greats: Sleeping Beauty 16 mins ago
- Robert Carnegie on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 26 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 29 mins ago
- princessroxana on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 44 mins ago
- whitespine on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 48 mins ago
- princessroxana on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 50 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago
- MByerly on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago