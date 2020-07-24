Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Daniel Kraus
Latest Posts
- Leah Schnelbach Celebrate George Romero’s Legacy and His Epic Novel The Living Dead 18 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak You’d Never Guess That Hulu’s Helstrom Is a Marvel Series 18 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin Netflix Has Picked Up All Seven Seasons of The Dragon Prince 20 hours ago
- Christina Orlando Avatar Creators Discuss the Legacy of Avatar: The Last Airbender 21 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin The Walking Dead: World Beyond Gets a Premiere Date 21 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Lucasfilm Unveils New Lightsaber Book, and Provides Updates on Upcoming Star Wars Projects 22 hours ago
- Emmet Asher-Perrin The Walking Dead’s Season Ten Finale (Finally) Approaches! 22 hours ago
New in Series
- Terry Pratchett Book Club: The Light Fantastic, Part II
- Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Prologue and Chapter One
- Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Warlord”
- Lovecraftian Reread: Maurice Broaddus’ “The Iron Hut”
- Never Say You Can’t Survive: How to Tell a Thrilling Story Without Breaking Your Own Heart
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 37)
- Read To Sleep in a Sea of Stars by Christopher Paolini: Chapter 6: “Shouts & Echoes”
Recent Comments
- Polarbear790 on Reading The Wheel of Time: Dreams and Prophecy in Robert Jordan’s The Eye of the World (Part 4) 4 seconds ago
- garreth on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Flashback” 11 mins ago
- Claudia Trent on “You’re an even more screwed-up mess than I thought” — Ang Lee’s Hulk 13 mins ago
- Claudia Trent on “You’re an even more screwed-up mess than I thought” — Ang Lee’s Hulk 15 mins ago
- Fernhunter on The Lathe of Heaven: Le Guin’s Trippy Local SF Novel About Reality 26 mins ago
- Andre on Star Trek: Voyager Rewatch: “Flashback” 34 mins ago
- Fernhunter on Herakles: The Ancient Superhero 36 mins ago
- steve-son-son-charles on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Prologue and Chapter One 1 hour ago
- wingracer on Rhythm of War Read-Along Discussion: Prologue and Chapter One 1 hour ago
- garreth on Disney Delays Mulan and Upcoming Avatar and Star Wars Films 1 hour ago