Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
D. C. Fontana
Latest Posts
- James Davis Nicoll Creating Gods Through Science and Magic 4 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Sympathy and Murderbots Come For The Robinson Family in New Lost In Space Trailer 17 hours ago
- Keith Ammann Read an Excerpt From The Monsters Know What They’re Doing, a Guide to Battle Tactics in D&D 18 hours ago
- Natalie Zutter Serial Box’s Orphan Black: The Next Chapter Is a Mostly Successful Experiment in Transmedia Storytelling 19 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Looks Like We Probably Aren’t Getting a Poe or Finn Spin-off On Disney+ 20 hours ago
- Alan Brown Hard-Boiled Fantasy: Nine Princes in Amber by Roger Zelazny 20 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Orbit Books Acquires Debut Fantasy Trilogy from Author Andrea Stewart 21 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Seven
- The Puppy’s Revenge: George R. R. Martin’s “Sandkings”
- Matrons, Monsters, Children: Femininity in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe
- Sleeps With Monsters: An Impossibly Good Book to Choose
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 13)
- How Patricia McKillip’s The Riddlemaster of Hed Let Me Write Fantasy
- The Sword of the Lictor, Part 2: Here There Be Monsters
Recent Comments
- Walker on Sympathy and Murderbots Come For The Robinson Family in New Lost In Space Trailer 23 mins ago
- JanaJansen on Ever Played the Jack Dann Game With Your Book Collection? 24 mins ago
- shira lee on A Familiar Face Returns in This Week’s Watchmen 30 mins ago
- shira lee on A Familiar Face Returns in This Week’s Watchmen 31 mins ago
- shira lee on A Familiar Face Returns in This Week’s Watchmen 31 mins ago
- Fiber Optic Christmas Tree on Then We Came to the End: The Last Dark, by Stephen R. Donaldson 41 mins ago
- Crane on The Name of All Things Expands Jenn Lyons’ Fantasy in All the Best Ways 47 mins ago
- Dr. Thanatos on Matrons, Monsters, Children: Femininity in The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe 52 mins ago
- Dr. Thanatos on Exploring the People of Middle-earth: The Many Faces of Finduilas 1 hour ago
- cecrow on Orbit Books Acquires Debut Fantasy Trilogy from Author Andrea Stewart 2 hours ago