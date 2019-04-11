Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

cyborgs

Runtime

Wed May 18, 2016 12:30pm
Favorite This
|| The Minerva Sierra Challenge is a grueling spectacle, the cyborg's Tour de France. Competitor Marmeg Guinto doesn’t have funding or support -- she's cobbled her gear together from parts she found in rich people’s garbage, all for a chance at a better life for herself and her younger brothers.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.