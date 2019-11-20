Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Crystal Gems
Latest Posts
- Alice Arneson, Lyndsey Luther and Aubree Pham Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Six 1 min ago
- Stubby the Rocket Steven Universe Future Slated to Premiere on December 7th 17 hours ago
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Dealing with the King: John Connolly’s “Razorshins” 18 hours ago
- Charles Soule Read an Excerpt From Charles Soule’s SF Adventure, Anyone 19 hours ago
- Paul Weimer An Expanding, Entertaining Fantasy: Howard Andrew Jones’ Upon the Flight of the Queen 20 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jon Favreau Shares the Original Concept Art for Baby Yoda 20 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Mission Gamma, Book Two: This Gray Spirit 20 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred Six
- Dealing with the King: John Connolly’s “Razorshins”
- 6 Speculative Fiction Books About Migration
- Sleeps With Monsters: Optimism and (Game)Change
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 72 and 73
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 11)
- “Yibambe!” — Avengers: Infinity War
Recent Comments
- Steven McMullan on “Yibambe!” — Avengers: Infinity War 32 mins ago
- Fernhunter on The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 39 mins ago
- ED on The Mandalorian′s Werner Herzog Would NOT Let Them Take [REDACTED] Away From Him 1 hour ago
- ED on A Space Cruise Goes Wrong in the First Teaser for HBO’s Avenue 5 1 hour ago
- sue a on The Sex Chart That Changed My Life: Spectrums of Sexuality in John Varley’s Wizard 1 hour ago
- ED on A Joker Sequel Is Reportedly In the Works, Along With Another DC Character Story 1 hour ago
- ED on Jon Favreau Shares the Original Concept Art for Baby Yoda 2 hours ago
- Kamo on Marvel’s Runaways Gets Season 3 Trailer, Cancellation 3 hours ago
- swampyankee on Dealing with the King: John Connolly’s “Razorshins” 4 hours ago
- PetarB on Michael Moorcock’s Elric Saga Optioned for TV 4 hours ago