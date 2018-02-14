Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Crossroads of Canopy
Walk Beneath the Canopy of These 8 Fictional Forests
The Tree of Life and Death: Crossroads of Canopy by Thoraiya Dyer
Breaking Barriers: Against Restoring Monarchy in Epic Fantasy
Crossroads of Canopy Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Thoraiya Dyer’s Crossroads of Canopy, available January 31st from Tor Books!
Crossroads of Canopy
Fantasy || Unar, a determined but destitute young woman, escapes her parents’ plot to sell her into slavery by being selected to serve in the Garden under the goddess Audblayin, ruler of growth and fertility.