Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

tagged with

Charley Davidson

Charley Davidson Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Mon Jan 11, 2016 3:30pm
11 Favorites [+]
Darynda Jones's ninth Charley Davidson book, The Dirt on Ninth Grave, is out January 12th from St. Martin's Press—and we want to send you a prize pack of the whole series! Charley sees dead people. That's right, she sees dead people. And it's her job to convince them to "go into the light." But when these very dead people have died under less than ideal circumstances (i.e., murder), sometimes they want Charley to bring the bad guys to justice.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.