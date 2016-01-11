Charley Davidson Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

Darynda Jones's ninth Charley Davidson book, The Dirt on Ninth Grave, is out January 12th from St. Martin's Press—and we want to send you a prize pack of the whole series! Charley sees dead people. That's right, she sees dead people. And it's her job to convince them to "go into the light." But when these very dead people have died under less than ideal circumstances (i.e., murder), sometimes they want Charley to bring the bad guys to justice.