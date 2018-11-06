Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Carlos Ruiz Zafon
The Phantom of Gran Teatro Real: Marina by Carlos Ruiz Zafón
The Watcher in the Shadows by Carlos Ruiz Zafón
The Watcher in the Shadows (Excerpt)
Horror, Young Adult || When fourteen-year-old Irene Sauvelle moves with her family to Cape House on the coast of Normandy, she's immediately taken by the beauty of the place—its expansive cliffs, coasts, and harbors. There, she meets a local boy named Ishmael, and the two soon fall in love. But a dark mystery is about to unfold, involving a reclusive toymaker who lives in a gigantic mansion filled with mechanical beings and shadows of the past.