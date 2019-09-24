Tor.com

Gideon the Ninth Sweepstakes!

Tue Sep 24, 2019 2:30pm
Tamsyn Muir’s Gideon the Ninth unveils a solar system of swordplay, cut-throat politics, and lesbian necromancers - and we want to send you one of the beautiful black-edged first edition hardcovers! 

Supernova Era Sweepstakes!

Mon Sep 23, 2019 2:30pm
From science fiction legend Cixin Liu, the New York Times bestselling and award-winning author of The Three-Body Problem, comes a vision of the future that reads like Lord of the Flies on a global scale in Supernova Era - and we want to send you a copy!

Steel Crow Saga Sweepstakes!

Tue Sep 17, 2019 2:30pm
Four destinies collide in a unique fantasy world of war and wonders, where empire is won with enchanted steel and magical animal companions fight alongside their masters in battle in Paul Krueger's Steel Crow Saga - and we want to send you a copy!

The Monster of Elendhaven Sweepstakes!

Mon Aug 26, 2019 2:30pm
A ruined city, a monster that walks the earth, a tale of revenge. Jennifer Giesbrecht's The Monster of Elendhaven is a darkly compelling fantasy of revenge about murder, a monster, and the magician who loves both - and we want to send you a copy!

The Echo Chamber Sweepstakes!

Tue Aug 20, 2019 10:30am
A Silicon Valley scandal sets off a chain of dystopian events in this topical and twist-laden thriller about virtual heists, social media, and second chances. Echo Chamber by Rhett J. Evans is out now from Permuted Press - and we want to send you a copy! 

