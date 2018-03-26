Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
butter bugs
Latest Posts
- Sweepstakes Gideon the Ninth Sweepstakes! 12 mins ago
- Alex Brown Unleash the Horror of The Monster of Elendhaven by Jennifer Giesbrecht 43 mins ago
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 2 hours ago
- Lauren Shippen Read the First Three Chapters of Lauren Shippen’s The Infinite Noise 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Guillermo del Toro Is Publishing His First Short Story Collection 3 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo More of Us Beyond This Room: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz 4 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 5 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
- Turning the Cyclopean Up to 11: Fiona Maeve Geist’s “Red Stars / White Snow / Black Metal”
Recent Comments
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 19 mins ago
- Matthew on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 25 mins ago
- Timothy Ryder on Star Trek: The Next Generation Rewatch: “Time Squared” 32 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 38 mins ago
- Matthew on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 42 mins ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 44 mins ago
- Bill on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 50 mins ago
- Robert Rice on Revealing John Scalzi’s The Last Emperox 1 hour ago
- Carl on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago
- escaaape on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 1 hour ago