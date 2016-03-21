Broken Sweepstakes!

We want to send you a copy of Susan Jane Bigelow’s Broken, the first novel from Book Smugglers Publishing! In a post-war, future world, where first contact has been made with intelligent life and humans are colonizing the stars, the nations of Earth have been united under a central government. Extrahumans, those possessing supernatural abilities such as flight and strength, are required by this government to belong to the Union, where they can be trained, monitored, and weaponized.