Bring Up The Bodies

Bring Up the Bodies (Excerpt)

Wed Jun 12, 2013 2:00pm
|| Though he battled for seven years to marry her, Henry is disenchanted with Anne Boleyn. She has failed to give him a son and her sharp intelligence and audacious will alienate his old friends and the noble families of England. When the discarded Katherine dies in exile from the court, Anne stands starkly exposed, the focus of gossip and malice.

