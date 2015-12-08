Ten Billion Tomorrows Sweepstakes!

We want to send you a copy of Brian Clegg’s Ten Billion Tomorrows: How Science Fiction Technology Became Reality and Shapes the Future, available today from St. Martin's Press! Science fiction is a vital part of popular culture, influencing the way we all look at the world. TV shows like Star Trek and movies from Forbidden Planet to Inception have influenced scientists to enter the profession and have shaped our futures. Science fiction doesn't set out to predict what will happen—it's far more about how human beings react to "What if?..."—but it is fascinating to see how science fiction and reality sometimes converge, sometimes take extraordinarily different paths.