With Blood Upon the Sand, the second book in Bradley P. Beaulieu's Song of Shattered Sands trilogy, is available February 7th from DAW. You can read an excerpt from With Blood Upon the Sand here.

With Blood Upon the Sand Epic Fantasy || Book two in the Song of Shattered Sands epic fantasy trilogy. When Çeda and Emre are drawn into a plot of the blood mage Hamzakiir, they learn a devastating secret that may very well shatter the power of the hated kings.

The Burning Light Apocalyptic and Post-Apocalyptic, Science Fiction || Disgraced government operative Colonel Chu is exiled to the flooded relic of New York City, where a drug called the Light has hit the streets like an epidemic, leavings its users strung out and disconnected from the mind-network humanity relies on.

Of Sand and Malice Made Dark Fantasy || Prequel novella to the Song of Shattered Sands. Ceda has already made her name in the arena as the fearsome, undefeated White Wolf; none but her closest friends and allies know her true identity. But this all changes when she crosses the path of Rümayesh, an ehrekh, a sadistic creature forged long ago by the god of chaos.