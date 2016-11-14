Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Book Riot Live
Charlie Jane Anders, Alyssa Cole, and Rumaan Alam on Avoiding Blind Spots When Writing Outside Your Experience
Awesome SFF Panels at Book Riot Live That You Can See This Weekend
Tor Books at Book Riot Live Prize Pack Sweepstakes!
On November 12th and 13th, three Tor authors—Charlie Jane Anders, Ken Liu, and Nisi Shawl—will be appearing at Book Riot Live, a two-day convention in New York City celebrating books and the reading life. And in that celebratory spirit, we want to send you a prize pack of these authors' books! Two lucky winners will each receive copies of Anders' All the Birds in the Sky; Invisible Planets: Contemporary Chinese Science Fiction in Translation, edited by Liu; and Shawl's Everfair.