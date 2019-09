Tor.com’s Birthday Blind Date With a Book Sweepstakes #8! It's our birthday, and we want to send you a present!

Tor.com’s Birthday Blind Date With a Book Sweepstakes #7 It's our birthday, and we want to send you a present!

Tor.com’s Birthday Blind Date With a Book Sweepstakes #6! It's our birthday, and we want to send you a present!

Tor.com’s Birthday Blind Date With a Book Sweepstakes #5 It's our birthday, and we want to send you a present!

Tor.com’s Birthday Blind Date With a Book Sweepstakes #4! It's our birthday, and we want to send you a present!

Tor.com’s Birthday Blind Date With a Book Sweepstakes #3! It's our birthday, and we want to send you a present!

Tor.com’s Birthday Blind Date With a Book Sweepstakes #2! It's our birthday, and we want to send you a present! Tor.com turns 8 today, and in celebration, we're hosting eight Blind Date With a Book giveaways.

Tor.com’s Birthday Blind Date With a Book Sweepstakes #1! It's our birthday, and we want to send you a present! Tor.com turns 8 today, and in celebration, we're hosting eight Blind Date With a Book giveaways.