All Your Wishes

Book 7 in the Blood Singer series. A client begs Celia Graves—part human, part Siren, part vampire—to help return a genie to his bottle. But the attempt makes Celia a target for the currently incorporeal ifrit...
A client begs Celia Graves—part human, part Siren, part vampire—to help return a genie to his bottle. The attempt makes Celia a target for the currently incorporeal ifrit. If she doesn't give him her body, he'll kill everyone she loves. If she does, he'll use her physical form to free thousands of evil djinn.
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || For the first time in a long while, Celia Grave's personal life is looking up. Her vampire abilities seem to be under control, her Siren abilities have gotten more reliable, and even though her office was blown up, her services are more in demand than ever now that she's fought off terrorists and been part of the royal wedding of the year. Her friends all seem to be finding love and her grandmother has—finally—agreed to go to family therapy.
Celia's newest client is one of the last surviving members of a magical family that is trapped in a generations-old feud with other magic-workers. She's supposed to die at the next full moon unless Celia can broker peace between the clans or break the curse before it can take effect...
Fantasy, Urban Fantasy || Bodyguard Celia Graves has definitely accepted her share of weird assignments, both human and supernatural. But her newest job takes the cake. Guarding a Prince from terrorists and religious fundamentalists is hard enough, but it seems like the entire supernatural world is after this guy too. When she is betrayed by those she is employed to help, and everything goes horribly wrong, Celia wakes to find herself transformed.
Neither human nor vampire, Celia has become an Abomination—something that should not exist—and now both human and supernatural alike want her dead. With the help of a few loyal friends—a sexy mage, a powerful werewolf, and a psychic cop—Celia does her best to stay alive. On the run from her enemies, Celia must try to discover who is behind her transformation…before it's too late.