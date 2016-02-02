Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
bizarro
Pull List: The Top Comic Books of 2015, Part 1
Alex Brown
Tue Dec 15, 2015 2:00pmFavorite This
Queering SFF
Queering SFF Pride Month: Kill Marguerite and Other Stories by Megan Milks
Lee Mandelo
Fri Jun 20, 2014 12:00pmFavorite This
ME HATE BIZARRO
Steven Padnick
Fri Nov 1, 2013 11:00amFavorite This
How to Throw an Evil Twin Party
Bridget McGovern and Liz Gorinsky
Tue Jul 20, 2010 11:30amFavorite This
Latest Posts
- Leigh Butler Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65 1 min ago
- Lauren Shippen Read the First Three Chapters of Lauren Shippen’s The Infinite Noise 1 hour ago
- Stubby the Rocket Guillermo del Toro Is Publishing His First Short Story Collection 2 hours ago
- Lee Mandelo More of Us Beyond This Room: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz 2 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 3 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jonah Hill and Jeffrey Wright in Talks for Matt Reeves’ The Batman 3 hours ago
- Tor.com Check Out the Cover for Artificial Intelligence Adventure Anthropocene Rag by Alex Irvine 4 hours ago
New in Series
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 64 and 65
- Review: The Future of Another Timeline by Annalee Newitz
- Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
- Turning the Cyclopean Up to 11: Fiona Maeve Geist’s “Red Stars / White Snow / Black Metal”
Recent Comments
- MByerly on When Species Collide: Andre Norton’s Star Born 7 mins ago
- MByerly on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 16 mins ago
- Irina on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 37 mins ago
- John Oestreicher on Revealing the Cover for Alina Boyden’s Stealing Thunder — Plus Read Chapter One! 50 mins ago
- AndyLove on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago
- sef on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago
- AndyLove on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago
- anon on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago
- James Davis Nicoll on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 2 hours ago