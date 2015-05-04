Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
BitLit
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Orbit Books Acquires New Alex White Trilogy 14 hours ago
- Theresa DeLucci Wounds Brings Nathan Ballingrud’s Horror to the Screen 15 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Trailer for She-Ra Season Four Reveals a Spy Among the Princess Alliance 15 hours ago
- Tor.com Listen to Alyssa Wong’s “Rabbit Heart”, a Free Audiobook Horror Story 16 hours ago
- Seanan McGuire The Bodies of the Girls Who Made Me: On Fanfic and Storytelling 17 hours ago
- Andrew Liptak Taylor Kisch Will Lead Neill Blomkamp’s Next Film, Inferno 17 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket James Marsters Will Be Narrating the Audiobook for the Next Dresden Files Book, Peace Talks 17 hours ago
New in Series
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter One Hundred and Two
- Hope Is the Thing With… — Simon Strantzas’s “Antripuu”
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 7)
- “No, you move” — Captain America: Civil War
- 5 Books Where Gods Walk the Earth
- The Claw of the Conciliator, Part 2: Unholy Communions
- The Messy, Beautiful Worldbuilding of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Recent Comments
- fizz on Superscience and Evil Space Pirates: Triplanetary by E. E. “Doc” Smith 53 mins ago
- BoB on Superscience and Evil Space Pirates: Triplanetary by E. E. “Doc” Smith 1 hour ago
- 111 on Wounds Brings Nathan Ballingrud’s Horror to the Screen 2 hours ago
- anaikaroy on Holy Rewatch Batman! Extra: Batman vs. Two-Face 2 hours ago
- KetoGuru on Then We Came to the End: The Last Dark, by Stephen R. Donaldson 3 hours ago
- Gregg Eshelman on The Evolution of Dragons in Western Literature: A History 3 hours ago
- JanaJansen on Superscience and Evil Space Pirates: Triplanetary by E. E. “Doc” Smith 3 hours ago
- Erik on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Rewatch: “Rules of Acquisition” 3 hours ago
- Xavier Gerrard on We Are the Weirdos, Mister: Power, Rage, and Teenage Witches 3 hours ago
- GuesssWho on Nuking Them From Orbit May Not Help: Charlie Stross’s “A Colder War” 4 hours ago