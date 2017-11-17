Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Billy Zane
Latest Posts
- James Davis Nicoll The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 21 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jonah Hill and Jeffrey Wright in Talks for Matt Reeves’ The Batman 23 mins ago
- Stubby the Rocket Check Out the Cover for Artificial Intelligence Adventure Anthropocene Rag by Alex Irvine 50 mins ago
- Tor.com Brandon Sanderson on Robert Jordan Creating a Foundational Model for Writing Epic Fantasy 1 hour ago
- Sylas K Barrett Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 1 hour ago
- Judith Tarr When Species Collide: Andre Norton’s Star Born 19 hours ago
- Sweepstakes Supernova Era Sweepstakes! 20 hours ago
New in Series
- Five Books About Surprisingly Supernatural Teens
- Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel
- Gene Wolfe’s The Shadow of the Torturer: Part 3
- Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven
- Turning the Cyclopean Up to 11: Fiona Maeve Geist’s “Red Stars / White Snow / Black Metal”
- Sleeps With Monsters: Is This the Book I Wanted to Read?
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 62 and 63
Recent Comments
- space-ghost on Picard Probably Likes Coffee Just as Much — If Not More — Than Earl Grey 1 min ago
- space-ghost on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 2 mins ago
- space-ghost on Where Do Fantasy Maps Come From? 4 mins ago
- Lisamarie on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 7 mins ago
- princessroxana on The Care and Feeding of Supervillains 13 mins ago
- Jade Phoenix on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 47 mins ago
- Ulim on Oathbringer Reread: Chapter Ninety-Seven 49 mins ago
- Zero_G on Reading the Wheel of Time: Looking For the Truth in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 5) 1 hour ago
- princessroxana on Higher, Further, Faster — Captain Marvel 2 hours ago
- Dbonesyl on Malazan Re-read of the Fallen: The Bonehunters, Chapter Eight 2 hours ago