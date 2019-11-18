Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Best of 2019
Latest Posts
- Stubby the Rocket Steven Universe Future Slated to Premiere on December 7th 9 hours ago
- Ruthanna Emrys and Anne M. Pillsworth Dealing with the King: John Connolly’s “Razorshins” 10 hours ago
- Charles Soule Read an Excerpt From Charles Soule’s SF Adventure, Anyone 11 hours ago
- Paul Weimer An Expanding, Entertaining Fantasy: Howard Andrew Jones’ Upon the Flight of the Queen 12 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Jon Favreau Shares the Original Concept Art for Baby Yoda 12 hours ago
- Alvaro Zinos-Amaro Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Reread — Mission Gamma, Book Two: This Gray Spirit 12 hours ago
- Stubby the Rocket Doctor Who Season 12 Has Finished Filming, Possible Trailer to Arrive This Saturday 13 hours ago
New in Series
- Dealing with the King: John Connolly’s “Razorshins”
- 6 Speculative Fiction Books About Migration
- Sleeps With Monsters: Optimism and (Game)Change
- Rereading The Ruin of Kings: Chapters 72 and 73
- Reading The Shadow Rising (Part 11)
- “Yibambe!” — Avengers: Infinity War
- The Sword of the Lictor, Part 1: Of Loves Lost and Found
Recent Comments
- birgit on Dealing with the King: John Connolly’s “Razorshins” 48 mins ago
- Cookie Everman on On Fragile Waves, the Debut Novel From E. Lily Yu, to Publish in Fall 2020 With Erewhon Books! 1 hour ago
- nanasha on As the Last I May Know 1 hour ago
- scimarad on The Sex Chart That Changed My Life: Spectrums of Sexuality in John Varley’s Wizard 2 hours ago
- Mr. Magic on “Yibambe!” — Avengers: Infinity War 2 hours ago
- Mr. Magic on “Yibambe!” — Avengers: Infinity War 2 hours ago
- excessivelyperky on 5 Stories Where Nature Does Its Best to Kill You 2 hours ago
- excessivelyperky on A Stream of Blood and Tears Mixed Together: Monarchy, Consorts, Power, and Stories 3 hours ago
- Matilda Briggs on Reading The Wheel of Time: Other Worlds and Couple Fights in Robert Jordan’s The Shadow Rising (Part 11) 3 hours ago
- hoopmanjh on An Expanding, Entertaining Fantasy: Howard Andrew Jones’ Upon the Flight of the Queen 4 hours ago