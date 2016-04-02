Alex Verus Prize Pack Sweepstakes!

The seventh book in Benedict Jacka’s Alex Verus series, Burned, comes out April 5th from Ace—and we want to send you a set of all seven books! Diviner Alex Verus finally made one too many enemies on the Council of Mages, and now one of them is angry enough to have him executed. Fighting for his life is nothing new, but this kill order also calls for the death of Alex’s dependents—and there’s no way that he’ll let Luna, Anne, and Vari take the heat.