Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.
Beneath the Sugar Sky
8 Fantasy Tales That Indulge Our Sweet Tooth
A Travel Guide to the Worlds of Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children Series (Updated!)
Fairness and Feathers: Reading Seanan McGuire’s In An Absent Dream
Pomegranates and Lollipops: Rereading Seanan McGuire’s Beneath the Sugar Sky
A Life of Dark and Stormy Nights: Rereading Seanan McGuire’s Down Among the Sticks and Bones
The Chosen Children of Portal Fantasies
Mapping All the Known Portal Worlds in Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children Series
Revealing the New Seanan McGuire Wayward Children Book: In An Absent Dream
Beyond Ariel: 9 Stories You Can Tell With Mermaids
“Real” Is a Four-Letter Word: Seanan McGuire’s Wayward Children Series
Beneath the Sugar Sky Audio Excerpt
Book 3 in the Wayward Children series. Listen to an audio excerpt from Beneath the Sugar Sky, a standalone novella that starts with a literal splash when Rini lands in the pond behind Eleanor West's Home for Wayward Children...
Beneath the Sugar Sky Sweepstakes!
We want to send you a galley copy of Seanan McGuire’s Beneath the Sugar Sky, available January 9th from Tor.com Publishing!